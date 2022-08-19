The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Thursday welcomed Israel and Turkey’s announcement that the two countries will normalize relations and reinstate their ambassadors.

“We commend the renewal of full diplomatic relations between Israel and Turkey. We look forward to continued engagement to improve regional stability, as well as opportunities for further social, political, and economic development, beginning with the resumption of the full exchange of ambassadors and consuls general,” said Dianne Lob, Chair, and William Daroff, CEO, of the Conference of Presidents in a statement.

“We are also hopeful that the thawing of relations will result in the expulsion of Hamas terrorists from Turkey, and the use of Turkey’s influence to secure the release of Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, two Israeli hostages held prisoner by Hamas in Gaza, as well as the return of the remains of two fallen IDF soldiers, Hadar Goldin, z”l, and Oron Shaul, z”l,” they added.

“Israel flourishes from the unique partnership of her people – Jews, Christians, and Muslims alike. The pursuit of warm neighborly relations allows that dream to survive and thrive,” the Jewish leaders said.

In July of 2021, Turkey and Israel agreed to work towards improving their strained relations after a rare phone call between their presidents. In that phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called President Isaac Herzog, to congratulate him on taking office.

While Israel and Turkey have diplomatic relations, those relations have been strained in recent years as Erdogan, who is a strong advocate of Palestinian Arab rights, has frequently criticized Israel.

The two countries signed a comprehensive reconciliation deal in 2016, ending a six-year diplomatic standoff following a violent encounter between Israeli soldiers and Islamist radicals on a ship attempting to break through the security blockade on Gaza.

Even since the signing of that agreement, the Islamist Turkish President has continued his verbal attacks on Israel.

In the past, Erdogan has accused Israel of being a “terrorist state”, and called former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “terrorist”, after IDF forces opened fire on infiltrators during a Hamas-led confrontation on the Israel-Gaza border.

He also stated that his country will oppose anyone who supports Israel and that Turkey will continue to promote the Palestinian cause regardless of efforts to undermine it mainly by supporters of the Israeli regime.