MK Samy Abu Shahadeh, a member of the Balad faction of the Joint List Party, arrived on Thursday at the offices of the Palestinian Arab “human rights” organization Al-Haq in Ramallah.

According to the Kul al-Arab website, Abu Shahadeh met with the director of the organization, Shawan Jabarin, and with representatives of seven other human rights organizations that were blacklisted by Israel as terrorist organization due to the fact that they promote the goals of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine terrorist organization under the guise of carrying out humanitarian activities.

Responding to the IDF's operation overnight Wednesday that included the closing of offices and confiscating documents of some of these organizations, Abu Shahadeh said that "the actions of the Lapid-Gantz government express the persecution of those who stand up against the occupation and its crimes and expose them to the world."

He continued, "This organization (Al-Haq) has a significant role in protecting Palestinian rights and opposing the crimes and acts of terrorism carried out by the occupation while violating all human rights treaties and international law."

Abu Shahadeh also said that Lapid and Gantz should be taken to the International Criminal Court in The Hague to be tried for their crimes.