A well known Iranian art museum, currently displaying Western paintings for the first time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, was forced to close due to an insect infestation.

The contemporary art museum in Tehran shut its doors temporarily, offering an apology to visitors, as it deals with a serious pest infestation.

The infestation caused concern about insects destroying priceless works of art, the Associated Press reported.

Video footage shared on social media showed insects crawling across famous pieces of art.

The museum is currently displaying celebrated European and American minimalist paintings. The works are among those in the museum in potential danger of being eaten and chewed at by insects.

The show was the first time Western secular art had been permitted in the museum since the 1979 Islamic Revolution which installed an Islamic theocracy.

A video shared on social media this week shocked viewers with its footage of silverfish, a species of small wingless insects that eat paper, crawling around under the glass housing a famous photograph.

The museum said in a statement on Wednesday that in response it was temporarily closing its doors to deal with the problem.