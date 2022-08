The European Union vowed to continue supporting Palestinian Authority organizations Israel has accused of being affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization after IDF forces raided multiple institutions belonging to those organizations overnight.

EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell’s spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said Thursday that "past allegations of misuse of EU funds in relation to certain Palestinian civil society organizations have not been substantiated."

“The EU will continue to stand by international law and support civil society organizations,” she added.

IDF soldiers and Israel Border Police forces operated overnight to close institutions used by the PFLP terrorist organization. The soldiers closed seven institutions and confiscated property belonging to the terrorist organization.

During the counterterrorism activity, rocks and Molotov cocktails were hurled toward the soldiers, who responded with riot dispersal means.

In addition, IDF soldiers conducted counterterrorism activity in the towns of Jaba' and Arraba to apprehend two wanted suspects. During the activity in the town of Jaba', IEDs were hurled at the soldiers and shots were heard in the area.

At the same time, the soldiers conducted counterterrorism activities in the towns of Dura and Bayt Awa to apprehend three additional suspects.

Th raids come after Defense Minister Benny Gantz yesterday ratified the designation made in October 2021 of six Palestinian Authority organizations as terrorist organizations: "Union of Palestinian Women's Committees", "Bisan" and "ADDAMEER.” The designation was ratified by law in the State of Israel.

The three organizations, which serve as branches of The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), did not appeal against their designation as terrorist organizations in Israel.

Concurrently, the General of the IDF’s Central Command denied the appeals filed in Judea and Samaria by the three organizations, as well as the appeals submitted by two additional organizations - "Al-Haq" and "Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCI-P),” against their designations as terrorist organizations.

All of the organizations in question operate under cover and in agency of the PFLP in Judea and Samaria, as well as abroad. The organizations operate under the guise of performing humanitarian activities to further the goals of the PFLP terrorist organization, to strengthen the organization and to recruit operatives. They also assist in raising funds for the terrorist organization via a variety of methods that include forgery and fraud.

The five organizations are controlled by the PFLP, employ PFLP operatives in management and field positions and operate to conceal their affiliation to the terrorist organization, out of fear of the security agencies in Israel and in the countries in where they raise funds.

The designation of these organizations and their exposure as branches of the PFLP terrorist organization is part of the joint effort of the ISA, the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF) in the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.