Israel Teachers Union Secretary General Yaffa Ben-David on Thursday morning warned that if the situation does not change, the school year will not begin on September 1.

Responding to remarks by the Finance Ministry representative in charge of salaries, Kobi Bar Natan, Ben-David said, "He threatened today to take out preventive orders against us, and they will not succeed. There will be great chaos here. The way they are acting, the school year will not start."

She added, "The Prime Minister spoke with me yesterday. I won't say what happened, I don't leak things like the Finance Ministry does. But I hope that his intervention will lead to a solution."

Earlier on Thursday, Bar Natan told Galei Tzahal that, "Prevention orders are always an option that exists on issues regarding the workers' organizations. If we see that we are at a dead end in the negotiations with the teachers, our obligation is to do everything in order to ensure that the school year begins."

On Wednesday, Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (Zionist Spirit) told Kan Reshet Bet, "I feel like the Finance [Ministry] does not want to reach an agreement after so many months... We are two weeks before the start of the school year, and they are talking with us about a strike and preventive orders. Whoever talks about this now is saying unashamedly that he has no intention of reaching an agreement on salaries."

She added, "There is no budgetary limit, there is money in the treasury for this agreement. We really are not demanding a lot of money. Even what we are demanding is a huge compromise. We are demanding what is needed in order to fix what is distorted in the educational system."