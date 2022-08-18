Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (Zionist Spirit) on Thursday spoke to 103 FM Radio about about his new party, which was formed by a merger with Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked's Yamina.

"What we see today is not what we will see in November, after the elections," Hendel told the radio station.

Regarding whether his party would agree to join the Likud in a right-wing government, Hendel said, "The answer is no. We want only a unity government, and we say that unashamedly. The reason: Government stability and the ability to work and to move things."

He added, "Our voters influence what will happen here after the elections. They are the ones who will decide what the State of Israel looks like, and it will not go to a 61-MK government that is bad for Israel."

According to Hendel, his party is "attacked from both sides, because both understand that we will not bring them to 61 MKs, and we will form a unity government. Ayelet and I are partners, and she says this unashamedly."

Slamming Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan (Meretz) for his statements about Wednesday night's events at Joseph's Tomb, Hendel told 103FM, "I regret Yair Golan. Since he has been in politics, his manner of speaking and his party's respect have only deteriorated. If you are in a party which speaks about acceptance and love of people, you cannot hate a person who is unlike yourself."