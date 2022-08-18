A soldier in the IDF's Givati unit accidentally fired a bullet towards a comrade while traveling in a protected vehicle.

The bullet was stopped by the soldier's protective vest, and the soldier suffered only very light injuries.

In a statement, the IDF said, "As IDF forces were leaving from an operation to secure the entrance of worshipers to Joseph's Tomb in the city of Shechem (Nablus), which is in the Samaria Brigade's region, safety incident occurred in a vehicle, during which a bullet was accidentally fired from a fighter's weapon. The bullet hit the ceramic vest of the fighter. There were no injuries, and a the incident is being investigated."

The incident occurred as hundreds of Jews entered Joseph's Tomb under heavy security from the IDF and Border Police. As the Jews entered the site, Palestinian Authority Arab terrorists fired at Israeli forces, who returned fire.

The Arabs claimed that an 18-year-old was killed in the clashes, and that 31 people were injured, including three who were critically injured.