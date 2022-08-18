IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shabak), and Israel Border Police forces on Wednesday night conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including the towns of Aqabat Jabr, Faqqua, Dayr al-Ghusun, Bayt Liqya and in the Dheisha camp.

IDF soldiers and Israel Border Police forces operated overnight to close institutions used by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization. The soldiers closed seven institutions and confiscated property belonging to the terrorist organization.

During the counterterrorism activity, rocks and Molotov cocktails were hurled toward the soldiers, who responded with riot dispersal means.

In addition, IDF soldiers conducted counterterrorism activity in the towns of Jaba' and Arraba to apprehend two wanted suspects. During the activity in the town of Jaba', IEDs were hurled at the soldiers and shots were heard in the area.

At the same time, the soldiers conducted counterterrorism activities in the towns of Dura and Bayt Awa to apprehend three additional suspects.

They also conducted counterterrorism activity in the city of Qalqilya, to apprehend two additional wanted suspects. During the activity, a violent riot was instigated, during which dozens of Palestinian Authority Arabs hurled rocks and firecrackers toward the soldiers, who responded with riot dispersal means.

IDF soldiers and Israel Police forces also operated in order to secure the entrance of worshipers to Joseph’s Tomb in the city of Shechem (Nablus). During the activity, the soldiers fired toward armed suspects who shot at them. Hits were identified.

No IDF injuries were reported.

A total of eleven suspects were apprehended overnight and transferred to security forces for further processing.