There is a growing expectation among senior officials in Israel that Iran will return to the nuclear deal, despite the fact that no agreements have been reached regarding its demands of the US.

For the time being, sources in Jerusalem say that it is difficult to assess how the gaps between the parties, which prevented the Iranians from signing the agreement thus far, will be narrowed and the main concern is that the US will take back some of its commitments to Israel.

However, officials in Israel recognize that Iran has started an experimental process of conveying the messages regarding the agreement to the Iranian people and various government officials are preparing for the possibility of the agreement being signed.

It is estimated that the Iranian demand from the US to close the files on the violation of the previous agreement will not be accepted, and likewise the Americans will not agree to provide guarantees that they will not reimpose sanctions on the Iranians or withdraw from the agreement if they feel it has been violated.

"We do not believe that there is a real intention of the International Atomic Energy Agency to allow a 'political closure' of the open files," sources in Israel said.

At the same time, they added, "Despite the disputes and gaps that remain, a more positive momentum and discourse has been created towards an agreement."

The political officials also stated that "Israel sees the current agreement as a bad agreement, and emphasizes to its partners the danger of signing it. The Iranians are operating using the well-known tactic of stalling in order to bring about further concessions. The Israeli establishment is concerned with identifying the trends and scenarios and carrying out the appropriate actions in order to prepare for this."