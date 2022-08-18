Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said on Wednesday that she is “thinking about” running for president, hours after losing her reelection primary to challenger Harriet Hageman.

“That’s a decision that I’m going to make in the coming months, and I’m not going to make any announcements here this morning. But it is something that I am thinking about, and I’ll make a decision in the coming months,” she told NBC’s “Today” when pressed on if she is thinking about a White House bid.

Cheney on Tuesday night conceded defeat to Hageman, who was backed by former President Donald Trump.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has repeatedly clashed with Trump.

She is the vice chair of the House panel investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. She was one of a handful of House Republicans who crossed party lines and voted to impeach Trump on charges of “inciting insurrection” following the US Capitol riots.

In the past, Cheney has accused Trump of "provoking an attack on the United States Capitol to prevent the counting of electoral votes.

She was censured last year by the Republican Party in her home state of Wyoming for voting to impeach Trump.

In an attempt to help his daughter, Dick Cheney recently released a campaign video in which he branded Trump a “coward” and a “threat to our republic”.