Elisheva Gold’s* memories of the funeral are fuzzy: The pounding rain, the cloudy, gray, thundering sky. Seeing a body shrouded in strange white material. Crumpling to the ground as it, too, was lowered into the earth.

Somebody was screaming. She didn’t even realize it was coming from her.

Elisheva can remember the day her mother passed away from cancer…But memories of her actual mother, she cannot recall. She was too young. Elisheva was alone in life ever since she was five, and her heart was an aching hole that nothing could fill.

Then, she was introduced to Aryeh.*

His hazel eyes flooded with compassion and understanding when she shared her story with him. He understood her pain – he, too, lost a parent at a young age and had a similar childhood. He, too, had yearned for a family, and a home, for so many years. When he asked her to marry him, Elisheva felt the hole in her heart finally starting to fill. She is finally starting to heal.

Rabbi Naftoli Nussbaum is currently raising money to help Elisheva and Aryeh build the happy future they’ve yearned for ever since they were little children. They are starting from zero, and they can only get married with a tremendous amount of support from the public.

“It is an obligation for each one of us to participate in this mitzvah so the orphan can start her home, build her home,” R’ Nussbaim proclaimed.

“Whoever helps orphans, it is known that G-d will be by their side. He will give great reward to anyone who helps an orphan. They should merit only good and kindness their entire lives.”

*Names have been changed for privacy purposes

