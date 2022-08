Israel and Turkey will reinstate their ambassadors and their Consul Generals.

Wednesday's decision follows a conversation between Israeli interim Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Following the decision, Lapid said, "The renewal of the relations with Turkey is an important asset for regional stability and important and very important economic news for Israel's citizens."

"We will continue to act to strengthen Israel's international position in the world."