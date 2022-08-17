In his first week as commander of the "David" police district in Jerusalem, commander Avi Cohn made the decision to cancel the restraining orders of several individuals who were barred from visiting the Temple Mount.

In coordination with the Jerusalem district commander, Deputy Commissioner Doron Turgeman, and following the request of the legal team of the Temple Mount administration, the restraining orders were canceled for anyone who is willing to commit not to breaking the behavior code while visiting the holy site.

The head of the Temple Mount administration, Rabbi Shimshon Aulbaum complimented Commander Cohn on the "positive move that he chose to begin his job with," and expressed hope that he, "take great steps in advancing the Temple Mount."

Many of those who received restraining orders received them because they purposefully transgressed the discriminatory rules that deprive Jews of their religious freedom at the site.

Assaf Fried of the Temple Mount administration said they are working to repeal the discriminatory rules, "step by step, without too much noise in the media, the changes are what's important."

"Because of the place's sensitivity, we have no choice but to work discreetly, and the results show. Today everyone can see the positive changes that the police made, which are increasing as more Jews visit the Mount," he added.

There are those whose restraining orders were not canceled. Tom Nisani, CEO of "Beyadenu - Returning to the Temple Mount," whose order was not canceled, stated, "Only the Jerusalem district commander can cancel my restraining order, he didn't, not mine and not other activists' who dare to demand equal rights on the Mount. I'm not one that would agree to surrender to the police's illegal demands and so my order was not canceled."