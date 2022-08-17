Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) is defending himself against the heavy criticism of his attitude to Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, who on Tuesday accused Israel of committing "50 holocausts."

"It's best if those who aren't responsible for sending soldiers to battle and aren't responsible for the lives of the citizens of Israel and the soldiers in the IDF, don't lecture me about meetings that prevented and are preventing the next war, and are bringing stability out in the field and freedom and diplomatic freedom," Gantz stated.

According to Gantz, "Thanks to the coordination by the lower ranks in the field, by the heads of the defense networks, and by myself, the lives of many soldiers and civilians were saved. Whoever wants to stick their heads in the sand and ignore the complex security and diplomatic reality, is not fit to rule and lead the state of Israel."

The minister closed his statement by saying: "I hope to continue and responsibly conduct diplomacy in the area, specifically with the Palestinians, for Israel's safety and not out of political consideration."

As previously reported, members of the government criticized the Defense Minister for meeting with the Arab leader on multiple occasions and even hosting him at his home in Rosh Ha'ayin. Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Zionist Spirit) responded, "Abbas is fighting IDF soldiers in the Hague and is denying the Holocaust in Germany. We can't legitimize him, and we certainly can't invite him to Rosh Ha'ayin."