Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday clarified his previous statements claiming that Israel perpetrates "holocausts" against Palestinian Authority Arabs.

On Wednesday, a statement from Abbas' office clarified that he "reiterates and emphasizes that the Holocaust was the most abominable crime that occurred in humanity's modern history."

"In his response, there was no intention of denying the uniqueness of the Holocaust, which was perpetrated in the previous century, and which is something which must be harshly condemned. The intention regarding the crimes President Abbas spoke about was regarding the acts of massacre perpetrated against the Palestinian nation since the Nakba by the Israeli forces - and these are crimes which have not ceased to this day."

On Tuesday, Abbas responded to a question regarding the Munich Massacre of 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic games by Palestinian Arab terrorists.

In responding to the question regarding whether he would apologize for the massacre, Abbas dismissed the matter, saying: "I have 50 slaughters that Israel committed….50 massacres, 50 slaughters, 50 holocausts."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz responded to Abbas' statements, telling BILD: "Especially for us Germans, any relativization of the Holocaust is unbearable and unacceptable."