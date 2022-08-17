US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke Tuesday with Israeli Minister of Defense Benjamin “Benny” Gantz (Blue and White) by phone, the Department of Defense reported.

Secretary Austin condemned the August 14 terrorist attack in Jerusalem that wounded Israeli and US citizens.

During the conversation, the leaders exchanged views on regional security issues, including Iran, and Secretary Austin also spoke about continued US concerns regarding Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Secretary Austin reiterated that the US commitment to Israel’s security remains ironclad.

Earlier this month, Gantz spoke with Austin to update him on Operation Breaking Dawn. During that conversation, Gantz emphasized to Austin that Israel is working to defend its citizens, and will operate decisively and with as great precision as possible against terror operatives and infrastructure.

At the time, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides tweeted, "The United States firmly believes that Israel has a right to protect itself. We are engaging with different parties and urge all sides for calm."