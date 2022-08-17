225 new immigrants from North America will land at Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday morning on the 63rd Nefesh B’Nefesh chartered Aliyah flight through El Al Israel Airlines.

The flight is being coordinated in partnership with Israel’s Ministry of Aliyah & Integration, The Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL), and Jewish National Fund-USA.

The new Olim are coming from a variety of backgrounds, culturally and demographically – hailing from 19 US states and one Canadian province. The flight also will carry a diverse group of professionals who are bringing their unique talents to communities throughout Israel. 27 medical professionals are arriving and will be improving Israel’s medical system and aiding in the growing medical shortage in the country. 72 Olim on the flight are part of the Nefesh B’Nefesh-KKL Go Beyond initiative, which is aimed at developing Israel’s peripheral regions and Jerusalem.

In addition, the flight is bringing 40 future lone soldiers who, once they become Israeli citizens, will be enlist in the IDF. The lone soldiers will be arriving as part of the FIDF-Nefesh B’Nefesh Lone Soldiers Program, some of whom will be drafting through Tzofim-Garin Tzabar, and they will be joining the 3,500 lone soldiers from around the world who are currently serving in the IDF.

Among those expected to greet the newcomers are: Minister of Aliyah and Integration, Pnina Tamano-Shata, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization and Acting Chairman of the Jewish Agency, Yaakov Hagoel, CEO of JNF-USA, Russel Robinson are all expected to greet the newcomers along with Co-Founders of Nefesh B’Nefesh, Rabbi Yehoshua Fass and Tony Gelbart.