Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was defeated in a GOP primary Tuesday, falling to a rival backed by former President Donald Trump, The Associated Press reported.

Cheney said on Tuesday night that she had called her challenger, Harriet Hageman, to concede.

She was already looking ahead to a political future beyond Capitol Hill that could include a 2024 presidential run, potentially putting her on another collision course with Trump.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has repeatedly clashed with Trump.

Cheney is the vice chair of the House panel investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol. She was one of a handful of House Republicans who crossed party lines and voted to impeach Trump on charges of “inciting insurrection” following the US Capitol riots.

In the past, Cheney has accused Trump of "provoking an attack on the United States Capitol to prevent the counting of electoral votes.

She was censured last year by the Republican Party in her home state of Wyoming for voting to impeach Trump.

In an attempt to help his daughter, Dick Cheney recently released a campaign video in which he branded Trump a “coward” and a “threat to our republic”.