Moti Glustein spoke to Israel National News about the terrible bus tragedy in Jerusalem, in which his sister-in-law Shoshana (Shoshi) and her daughters Sarah and Chani were killed.

Glustein, who is also a medic, was there on the spot, and looking back on the terrible sights of the accident, he became very emotional.

“Everybody talks about the tragedy and about everything but we forget to think about the miracles that we had over there, that I got my wife, I got myself, I got my kids, newborn the same day,” he said.

He was searching for his wife, he couldn’t find her and didn’t know what had happened.

“We were looking for her and again like I said, ‘It’s really difficult for us to just talk about it, yet the one thing I can say that we need not to forget to think about the miracles that we had over there and we still have a lot more survivors than people who were killed,” he detailed.

Click here to support the Glustein family

When asked if he initially was afraid it was a terror attack, he replied: “It went over in my mind and I did a zoom out for a second just to realize what’s going on over here and to start to run the process we trained for and whatever we need to do the right thing to save as many as we can.”

He used his medic training to take charge of the horrible situation occurring around him and to start managing the rescue.

“The easiest part is to get into a panic, you know that’s natural, that’s what happened, people are frozen. I was trained for years, nobody prepares you for this kind of thing but that was the hardest thing to do, to try to be focused and to understand what you’re doing to help save as many as we can,” Glustein explained.

He and his family are still in shock over the death of his sister-in-law.

“Shoshi was a person that thought about everybody else every second, always thinking about everybody,” he said. “I think that she wanted everybody to continue their life. If she was here she would say, ‘Don’t worry about me, worry about yourself and continue your life.’ It’s very difficult, it’s very hard, we’re all broken. We all need to be there for everybody else. We’re a big family and we are all together, she was at the top, everybody was connected to her. She was always involved, and we’re going to need to try our best and to understand… She was a really, really special person.”

Click here to support the Glustein family