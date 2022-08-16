A Holocaust memorial in Freiberg, Germany was vandalized with Nazi graffiti.

The memorial’s wall was defaced with Hitler’s date of birth. The incident was the second time the site has been vandalized with Nazi symbols.

Police opened an investigation and are treating the graffiti as a hate crime, the Jüdische Allgemeine reported.

Baden-Württemberg antisemitism commissioner Michael Blume described the graffiti as a “desecration” and a hate crime.

The “Forgotten Coat” Holocaust memorial, located on the Wiwili Bridge, contains a bronze coat to commemorate the deportation of the region’s Jews in October 1940 to the Gurs death camp in southern France.

Over 5,600 Jews from the Baden were deported to Gurs, with few surviving the camp or later dying at Auschwitz.