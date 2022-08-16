Khaled al-Batsh, a member of the political bureau of the Islamic Jihad, on Monday warned Israel against eliminating other senior members of the terrorist organization.

In an interview with the Voice of Al-Quds radio station and quoted by the Palestinian Arab Quds Net agency, Batsh said that the military arm of the Islamic Jihad, the Al-Quds Brigades, "will not hesitate to respond to any assassination of any Palestinian leader."

Batsh noted that after each round of confrontation with Israel, the Islamic Jihad evaluates the situation and draws lessons, and on this basis "the effect of the military capabilities in pressuring the occupation and its encouragement to comply with our conditions could be seen."

"The campaign against the enemy is not carried out in a victorious blow and is not measured by the number of martyrs, but is rather a campaign for justice and it is tested by the degree of our ability to stand firm and keep our breath and protect the rights and adhere to them," said Batsh.

He emphasized the "need to prepare from now on for the next round of combat that will occur whenever there is a need to defend any arena or respond to any assassination".