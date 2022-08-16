Asiyan Natan, a 36-year-old man from Kiryat Malachi, vanished in the Yavneh region three days ago, on August 12. Search and rescue forces, growing increasingly worried for his welfare, have begun extensive operations to locate him, working from his last known position in Yavneh.

The Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in search and rescue, worked together with the Israel Police and other rescue services to check overgrown areas in and around the city, collect evidence, and interview potential witnesses as to where Asiyan may have been or gone.

The IDU has been pursuing Asiyan since his disappearance, using its signature working dogs and proprietary incident management software to aid in their efforts. An IDU spokesperson commented: “We fear Asiyan may be in mortal danger. We ask of the public to continue publishing his picture, and that anyone with information that may help locate him contact our hotline at 0544876709 immediately.”

Flyer distributed as part of the search effort (IDU Public Relations).