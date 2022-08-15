An 18-year-old man nearly drowned at the HaOnot beach in Netanya Monday.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics performed CPR on him at the scene and after his pulse returned, he was evacuated to Laniado Hospital in the city.

The hospital reported that the young man is being treated in the emergency department, his condition is defined as serious and he is sedated and on a ventilator.

Paramedics Hajaj and Ze'ev Shmilovitz said: "We saw on the beach near the water line a young man about 19 years old unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse after being pulled from the sea by the people who were there."

"We gave him medical treatment, fought for his life and performed advanced and prolonged resuscitation operations until his heart started to beat again and we evacuated him to the hospital while he was sedated and on assisted breathing and in a serious but stable condition," the two added.