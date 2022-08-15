Three people were killed at a Ukrainian beach on Monday after a landmine exploded, local officials said.

A video of the explosion showed beachgoers being hit by the blast as they were swimming at the beach in Zatoka, Odessa.

The beach is popular with the region’s millions of residents and tourists who summer at the Black Sea resort.

According to the New York Post, three victims were rescued from the water but they were deceased. Two other survivors of the explosions were rushed to the hospital.

“We would like to emphasize once again on the dangers of swimming in the water of Odessa region,” Odessa police Col. Lyubov Hordievska said. “It is dangerous and forbidden.”

The area was closed off by police with tape, the video showed.

Last week, the US State Department announced an additional $89 million will earmarked to pay for 100 teams to be deployed to the country to safely remove landmines.

“Russia’s unlawful and unprovoked further invasion of Ukraine has littered massive swaths of the country with landmines, unexploded ordnance, and improvised explosive devices,” the State Department said. “The grotesque use of improvised explosive devices in the manner that we are seeing in Ukraine by Russian actors was previously only associated with ISIS in Syria.”