Former President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will do whatever he can “to help the country” and that the “temperature has to be brought down” after the outrage generated by the FBI’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago home last week.

In his first interview since the search of his house, Trump told Fox News that the public was "not going to stand for another scam."

He explained that his representatives had contacted the Justice Department to offer their help after the raid on his Florida home, in which agents removed 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked as top secret and meant to be only available in special government facilities, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump argued that the records taken by the FBI had been declassified.

"The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I've never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one – years of scams and witch hunts, and now this," Trump said. "If there is anything we can do to help, I, and my people, would certainly be willing to do that.”

Trump confirmed that his representatives had not heard back from the Justice Department on accepting his offer.

"There has never been a time like this where law enforcement has been used to break into the house of a former president of the United States, and there is tremendous anger in the country – at a level that has never been seen before, other than during very perilous times," he said.

"I will do whatever I can to help the country,” Trump added.

Trump described the "years of fake witch hunts and phony Russia, Russia, Russia schemes and scams" leading up to the raid on his home, adding "nothing happens to those people who perpetuate that – nothing happens with them."

Trump accused FBI agents of "break[ing] in and tak[ing] whatever they want to take."

Trump claimed that the FBI "could have planted anything they wanted" while searching his house with the cameras off and his people waiting outside.

"People are so angry at what is taking place," Trump said. "Whatever we can do to help – because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen."