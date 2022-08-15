Victim's family says killing of Baltimore Jewish man was antisemitic hate crime

The family of Aryeh Wolf, the 25-year-old Jewish man who was fatally shot in Washington DC last week, believes that the shooting was an antisemitic attack, Ynet reported.

The main suspect in the shooting was captured on surveillance footage walking away from the scene with a gun. The African American suspect did not take any of Wolf's belonging's after shooting him, ruling out robbery as a possible motive.

The family has offered a $25,000 reward for any information which will lead to the capture of the killer, and noted that Wolf did not have any prior interaction with the suspect.

Wolf, a Baltimore resident, was installing solar panels on a building in Washington DC when he was approached from behind and shot.

"The suspect walked up to him, fired multiple rounds and fled the location," said Cpt. Kevin Kentish of the DC Police.

Wolf was described as a selfless person by family and friends, who noted that he was a volunteer counselor at a camp for children with severe illnesses, Chai Lifeline's Camp Simcha.

According to Yeshiva World News, Wolf was married and had a six-month old child.

"He was the kind of person every parent prays their child grows up to be,” a family member told the news outlet.

Police distributed a photo of the unidentified man on the surveillance video hoping to identify him.