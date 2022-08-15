Residents of Auckland, New Zealand were shocked to discover that a giant swastika had been installed on a large hill.

The offensive Nazi symbol was found on Pigeon Hill, a 180-foot tall volcanic cone-shaped mountain in the city.

On Facebook, residents said they were relieved that the hate symbol was removed, according to the New Zealand Herald.

"You can't just put a giant swastika on public ground without permission,” a resident said.

"It's commonly known as a Nazi symbol so I'm pleased it has been removed,” said another comment.

City Councilor Sharon Stewart found out about the swastika from the Facebook post. She passed on the information to council staff.

According to Auckland police, after being contacted about the swastika, they went to the site on Pigeon Mountain and found that it been build with construction materials.

They took it down and council staff helped cart it away.

Police have so far not found any evidence that points to who was responsible for erecting the hate symbol.