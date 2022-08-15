Torture. That’s what it’s like for Shoshana Goldberner to hear her newborn baby cry all day, every day. These are not normal newborn cries: Her son Shmaryahu, named after Rav Chaim Kanievsky zt”l, was born with a cleft palate & cleft lip.

Shmaryahu spends his days and nights in a constant state of hunger. When he tries to eat, however, he is overcome with excruciating pain. His parents feel helpless to provide him with some relief - but doctors say there may be a way out.

The Goldberners’ doctors have recommended that they fly abroad as soon as possible to receive specialized surgery for Shmaryahu’s palate. With this surgery he could eat normally, and even have a normal childhood. This would change everything for this desperate family.

The surgery, however, is just out of reach: It costs a hefty $30,000, which is far more than the Goldberners could dream of affording. Shmaryahu must receive the surgery by the time he is 6 months old, or he will no longer qualify. The Goldberners are in a terrifying race to save their baby from his pain.

Donations are being urgently collected to help pay for Shmaryahu’s surgery. Any and all help is deeply appreciated.

