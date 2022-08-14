Students from the Reishit academy for girls in Jerusalem who came to visit the besieged Samaria town of Homesh. As a momento of their visit, the students repainted the distinctive orange water towers that have become emblematic of both the town and it's continuing struggle against governmental eviction.

The water tower first gained its landmark status 17 years ago, when it was the only building left standing during the disengagement. To protest the disengagement plan, residence painted it orange, a color which has become identified with opposition to Israel's withdrawal from Judea, Samaria, and the Gaza strip.

The Homesh Yeshiva notes how there has been a significant increase in requests by institutions, tour groups, and public figures to visit their facility, as well as progressively more forceful attempts by security forces to force them out. Recently, security forces confiscated solar panels and electrical equipment from the Yeshiva late on Friday , leaving the Yeshiva in the dark over Shabbat and prompting the Chief Rabbi of the Israel Police to hold a meeting with the headmaster of the Yeshiva to ensure that no violations of Shabbat would be forced on the Yeshiva.

The Yeshiva reports that it is working to accommodate all requests to visit. Shmuel Vandi, the Yeshiva's manager, welcomed the visit and said: "We were very happy to host the group of female students from Reishit in Jerusalem who asked to come and repaint the water tower in Homesh. We are very happy to receive the many groups that wish to come and strengthen our students and the Jewish presence there. Precisely in these days, when we are marking 17 years since the disengagement from Gush Katif, we invite other groups to come and connect with Homesh and join us in demanding that the government cancel the Disengagement Law and return the Jewish presence to the place permanently."