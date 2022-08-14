PBS correspondent Lisa Desjardins reported that multiple sources had told her that a man set his car on fire and drove into a barricade near the US Capitol last night. The man allegedly started shooting indiscriminately, ultimately killing himself.

"One source tells me no one else injured. Waiting for Capitol Police confirm," tweeted Desjardins following the incident.

"I'm told the barricade rammed was at 2nd and East Capitol and it was up, in the raised position (so as to stop a vehicle). One source says the man killed himself on the east front area of the Capitol," she wrote on her Twitter account.

"Important to note that Capitol Police are coming off of another exhausting few months but have been muscling through it. Between Supreme Court threats, Congressional threats and long sessions in both chambers, many had time off canceled and faced repeated long shifts," she pointed out.

