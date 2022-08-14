For some, the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home is further proof that America operates on a one-party system…run by the Democrats.

The Democrats, they say, have a free hand to do whatever they want by reason of their ownership of Congress, the White House and the media.

Who says this? Mostly people who get their information from Fox News and the New York Post.…which provide news reliably accurate.

So it is recognized, as when the Post’s Hunter Laptop Story, after being dismissed by the Left, was fully authenticated.

From mainly those and other sources, these Americans are deeply troubled from what they perceive as a harrowing shift from freedom toward totalitarianism.

Some say America is already a banana republic, in which the party in power does everything it can to destroy the party out of power, so that it may never rise again.

Hence, the Democrats in; the Republicans, out.

As they see it, the House We Live In is on fire.

Dem Rep Adam Schiff has feasted on the Trump/Russia hoax for some five years.

What happened to Trump, can happen to you, too, they declare, and the 87,000 new agents being added to the IRS is another alarming development being foisted by the Democrats in order to terrify and target every American by means of auditing tax returns no matter the level of a person’s income.

You could be next, they warn.

Uncle Sam Wants YOU.

Further, they ask, why is Hunter Biden being given a pass? For all his shady business dealings, yes, he is being investigated, but the probe seems to be going nowhere.

Why wasn’t his home raided?

Can it be because he enjoys the privilege of being the president’s son? No such favors were extended to persons associated with Trump while he was president.

Many, in fact, were sent to jail on specious charges.

Why wasn’t Hillary Clinton’s home raided after she washed 33,000 emails that were not her property? She broke the law. Nothing happens to her.

She’s a Democrat. Nothing happens to Democrats.

So they say.

But talk to other Americans (as we have), and it’s a different story…a different world.

They don’t watch Fox News. They get their information from CNN or the networks, ABC, NBC, or CBS, and they do not engage on Twitter. Most Americans don’t.

They catch the latest for about half an hour on the evening news, and instead of the New York Post, they read The New York Times.

Ask them (as we have) about Hunter Biden’s shady business practices even while his father was vice president…and they have to stop to think.

No, they admit, they don’t know much about Hunter Biden. In fact, they hardly know anything at all. The subject got no play on the networks they watch or from the papers they read.

Nor do they know about Biden’s open border policy, allowing millions of illegal migrants to drift into the country unchecked, most of them adult males.

They weren’t told, so it didn’t happen.

Most are unaware that Trump moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem. Also, because it received scant coverage in Liberal Media, are they aware that it was Trump who initiated the Abraham Accords, which brought a measure of peace between Israel and her neighbors…a rare and wondrous achievement.

That too didn’t happen, because it hardly made a sound.

Of the breaking news that author Salman Rushdie was attacked while speaking at a literary event in upstate New York, only readers of the New York Post, and viewers of Fox News, are aware that the alleged assailant is a (Lebanese) Muslim who was apparently carrying out an Iranian fatwa…going back to 1989.

Followers of mainstream liberal media only know that the alleged stabber is “A New Jersey man.”

Conservatives see such selective reportage as typifying leftist media, as when ABC anchorman David Muir assures his viewers that “Joe Biden had another good day.”

Passage of the so-called “Inflation reduction” act is what earned for Biden this latest laurel from Muir and across the networks.

Hurrah our glorious leader.

The result of it all is that Americans live in two different worlds, as if it were two quarrelsome neighbors who keep shouting at each other across the backyard fence.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

Jack Engelhard banner Courtesy



























