Former national security adviser John Bolton related to the report that an Iranian operative has been charged in a plot to assassinate him.

CNN's Wolf Blitzer opened an interview by discussing the $300,000 price tag. “What goes through your mind, ambassador, hearing the details of this plot, as explained today in great detail by the US Justice Department?” Blitzer asked.

“Well, I was embarrassed at the low price,” Bolton answered. “I would have thought it would have been higher. But I guess maybe it was the exchange rate problem or something.”

Bolton told Blitzer that the FBI warned him of foreign threats to his security, and that they grew more severe as time went on.

Bolton said that the Secret Service detail ended following his time in the White House but was recently reinstated.

“Eventually, by the late fall of 2021, I asked, ‘If it’s this serious, perhaps the Secret Service should be involved,’” Bolton said. “And ultimately President Biden made that decision. And I appreciate it, obviously.”