Israel’s defense establishment is concerned over potential external interference by hostile parties in the November elections and has already embarked on a sort of "operation to defend democracy", Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

According to the report, the main focus is on Iranian and Russian elements who are allegedly trying to create chaos and polarization through activity on social media and other sources. Due to the concern, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) has already begun to deal with the issue in ways that are similar to activity carried out in recent years.

In the previous elections, for example, the Shin Bet removed 140,000 Iranian bots that acted to influence the discourse within society and the Israeli public.

Meanwhile, Channel 12 News, the Shin Bet is also concerned over violence and extremism within the authentic discourse that is taking place in the country.

10 Israelis were recently warned over extreme statements and were called to be careful before they are arrested and further measures are taken against them. In addition, the report said, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar recently met with a series of leading rabbis to explain to them the dangerousness of the discourse and the manner in which it should be conducted during this sensitive period.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)