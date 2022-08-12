Osama Hamadan, one of the senior members of the Hamas leadership, says that Hamas is in control of all negotiations to release prisoners in exchange for the release of captured Israelis or their bodies and that the organization could force Israel to comply with its demands.

In an interview with the Quds Press news agency, Hamשdan said, "We are interested in completing the prisoner exchange deal, but the Zionist enemy is delaying the process. We want a deal that will allow the realization of our demands and the release of our prisoners."

According to him, Israel's recent statements on the issue "are not born of genuine desire, but rather an attempt to hide from the anger of their people against a government that cannot take care of its soldiers."

Hamadan's words refer to reports in the Israeli media according to which senior officials expressed cautious optimism regarding a prisoner and missing persons deal with Hamas following Operation Breaking Dawn.