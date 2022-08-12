140 days have passed since the disappearance of Avraham Moshe Kleinerman (Moishie), 16, from the shrine of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai in Meron. The search after him continued this morning in areas not yet covered by previous search efforts.

As part of the search, the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in search and rescue, brought additional specialist tools to the field to cut through areas of exceptionally dense thorns and brush in parts of the forest surrounding Meron that had still not been checked for signs that Moishie may have passed through.

The IDU's signature working dogs were brought to the search as well, in the hopes that their keener senses and smaller bodies would be able to penetrate the undergrowth where humans could not.

An IDU spokesperson commented "We are not giving up. We salute our volunteers and pray for good tidings, and ask that the public continue to spread the word in the hopes of reaching someone with information that will lead to Moishie's safe return."

Six people have so far been arrested in connection with the case. Five were released with no restrictions; the sixth, through his attorney, has insisted that the arrests are 'the attempts of a frustrated police force to conceal their shortcomings'. Details of the investigation remain sealed by court order.