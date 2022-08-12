Hundreds of citizens joined the funeral of the three individuals killed in the deadly bus accident yesterday evening in Jerusalem. The victims, a pregnant mother, her daughter, and another relative of the same family, were laid to rest today in the Har Hamenuchot cemetery in Jerusalem.

The rest of the Goldstein family recited a tearful Kaddish - the traditional mourner's prayer - along with a weeping crowd.

The mother and children were killed when a bus parked uphill from their stop began to roll downwards, mounting the sidewalk and striking a crowded station. Several others were injured at the time. The driver has since been investigated by police and released to house arrest.