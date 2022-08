"Hear, O Israel: HaShem is our G-d; HaShem is one!"

Or, as put elsewhere in this week's reading, "know that Hashem He is G-d; there is none else besides Him."

Or, as stated a third time in this week's reading, no less emphatically, "You shall not have the gods of others in My presence."

There is One G-d, and One G-d only. Ancient man often imagined powerful gods dwelling in phenomena all around them.

Is modern man so different?