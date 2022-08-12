Two pedestrians were killed early Friday morning after being hit by passing vehicles on Highway 4, near the Yad Mordechai junction towards Ashkelon.

The two were hit after crossing the road in order to help the victims of an accident involving two vehicles that occurred at the scene.

Magen David Adom pronounced dead the two pedestrians, men aged 50 and 40, and evacuated the victims of the other accident to Barzilai Hospital. They are two men, a 28-year-old man in moderate condition and a 67-year-old man in light condition.

The accident took place just hours after the fatal bus accident in Jerusalem, in which Shoshana Glustein, 40, from Ofakim and her two daughters - seven-year-old Chaya Sara and two-year-old Chana, were killed.

The accident occurred when a driver lost control of his bus on Shamgar Street in Jerusalem near the Rav Shefa Mall and ran over people standing near a store.

Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah paramedics provided first aid to the injured on the scene and evacuated them to the hospital.

Six people were injured, including one in serious condition (a young woman about 21 years old), two who were moderately injured, including a boy about six years old, and three lightly injured, including a boy about four years of age and a baby about a year old.