Lapid: Israel knows how to put its hands on every terrorist organization

Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz met on Thursday with the members of the IDF General Staff Forum, and Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, at the Kirya in Tel Aviv.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Lapid spoke with the members of the Forum and presented his strategic perspective regarding the various challenges facing the State of Israel on all fronts.

Prime Minister Lapid thanked the Defense Minister, the Chief of Staff, and the IDF following the conclusion of Operation Breaking Dawn. The Prime Minister emphasized that cooperative and responsible work between all bodies was of decisive importance for the success of the operation.

The Prime Minister also informed the members of the Forum that “in this operation, only a small portion of the IDF’s capabilities were seen – with the IDF being among the best armies in the world. The citizens of Israel and the world as a whole were exposed to the IDF’s ethical decision-making during the operation, particularly the special effort to prevent harm to civilians.”

In closing, the Prime Minister added that while the State of Israel will avoid harming civilians, it knows how to put its hands on every terrorist organization, anywhere in the world, in order to defend its citizens.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz thanked the Prime Minister for his shared steering of Operation Breaking Dawn, and for the productive cooperation that he led between the political and military echelons. The Defense Minister also thanked the Forum’s members for the operational effort in Operation Breaking Dawn, and for the hundreds of defensive and offensive actions in the recent period.

The Defense Minister emphasized the importance of the people working on different fronts, from pilots to soldiers in Michve Alon, who are the power of the IDF, and of strengthening the recognition and treatment of those serving, for whom the members of the Forum have toiled throughout the year, as should the political echelon.