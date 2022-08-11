Following his defeat in Likud party primaries, former Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein is considering his future in the party.

Kan 11 reported that Edelstein is demanding that he be made a minister in the next government or "I will not remain in the Likud much longer."

Edelstein placed in 17th place in the party primaries which were held yesterday after placing first in previous primaries. This time Yariv Levin came in first place, followed by MKs Eli Cohen and Yoav Galant.

The report also stated that Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold personal phone calls with all the members of the list who placed in realistic spots in the next two to three days.

In the meantime, former IDFChief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot is expected to announce definitively next week whether he will join politics in the current election season. Eisenkot met this week with Prime Minister Lapid and Defense Minister Gantz, following Operation Breaking Dawn, and discussed with them all of his options, while the possibility of him not running at all is also on the table.