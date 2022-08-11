At least 34 people were inured when two trains crashed into each other on a roller coaster at the Legoland park in Gunzburg, the German news agency dpa reported.

The incident occurred on the Fire Dragon family roller coaster when one train braked and another train did not, causing the second train to ram into the first train in the ride's station. The cause of the malfunction is yet known.

Several helicopters have been dispatched to the scene to evacuate the injured, two of whom are in serious condition.