Likud Chairman MK Benjamin Netanyahu reacted to the results of the primaries for the party list for the 25th Knesset.

"We have a blast of a list, we chose a wonderful team, the best in Israel. The Likud came out of the primaries very strengthened, we saw great enthusiasm in the field. This is a very good starting point for the elections," Netanyahu stated.

He added, "Together we will form the next government and bring stability to the State of Israel."

Netanyahu also referred to those who were placed in less realistic spots in the party list. "I also want to thank those who did not enter and I am sure that they will continue to work with us. There is always the Norwegian law (which allows ministers to resign from the Knesset so that the next people on the party list can become MKs) and I am sure that you will continue to contribute."