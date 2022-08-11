The co-founder and CEO of Whole Foods warned this week that “socialists are taking over” the United States.

John Mackey, 68, told Reason magazine in an interview he gave as he retires from the company that he was “deeply concerned” that socialists have taken over the country’s more influential organizations and sectors.

“They’re marching through the institutions – they’re taking everything over,” Mackey said.

“They’ve taken over education. It looks like they’ve taken over a lot of the corporations. It looks like they’ve taken over the military… And it’s just continuing.”

Mackey, who referred to himself as a “capitalist at heart” and a proponent of liberty, warned of the dangers inherent in the progressive agenda which is increasingly dominating the country.

“And I feel like with the way freedom of speech is today – the movement on gun control – a lot of the liberties that I’ve taken for granted most of my life are under threat,” he said.

Mackey slammed the “younger generation,” blaming woke ideology in Democratic majority cities for negatively impacting the job market.

“They only wanna work if it’s really purposeful, and [something] they feel aligned to,” he said. “You can’t hope to start with meaningful work. You’re gonna have to earn it over time. Some of the younger generation doesn’t seem to be willing to pay that price, and I don’t know why.”

Mackey said that leading a major corporation as its CEO caused him to be “intimidated enough to shut up,” but said after he retires next month, he will feel free to give his opinion.

“Pretty soon, you’re gonna hear about ‘Crazy John’ who’s no longer muzzled,” he said, “I’ve got six weeks. I can talk more about politics in six weeks than I can today,” he said.