A new poll found that nearly 60 percent of Americans are concerned about President Joe Biden’s mental health.

The Monday Issues & Insights/TIPP survey was conducted after a string of public missteps and awkward moments by Biden, which caused many Americans to question whether the 79-year old president might not be fit to run for re-election.

According to the poll, 59 percent of respondents were concerned about Biden’s mental health, with 36 percent “very concerned” and 23 percent “somewhat concerned,” the New York Post reported.

Only 39 percent responded that they were not worried about the president’s apparently cognitive difficulties.

While 82 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of independents said they were concerned, only 39 percent of Democrats felt the same way.

The survey found that age and gender made little difference in responses, with similar responses from each group. But results were heavily split along partisan lines, with sharply fewer Democrats worried about Biden’s faculties than Republicans.

“The fact is, based on these polling data, there is genuine concern among virtually all groups over Biden’s cognitive health,” wrote Terry Jones, editor of Issues & Insights. “It has taken on political urgency with the looming 2022 midterm elections, which, if Republicans prevail, could well turn Biden into a lame duck.”