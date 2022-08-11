"A country loses faith in its future when its citizens no longer dare to have children", said former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, mindful of being part of the "Flakhelfer" generation, the children used as auxiliaries of the Luftwaffe in the terrible days of the end of the war.

Thirty percent of German women today will never have children. They had thought that the society in transformation, selfish and consumerist, which is satisfied with a BMW in the garage, quiet holidays in Carinthia and in Italy, professional mobility, and silence, was sustainable.

More than a decade ago, the late historian Bernard Lewis warned in German newspapers that if current migration flows continue, Europe will be Islamic by the end of the 21st century. “Europeans marry late and have few or no children. But there is strong immigration: Turks in Germany, Arabs in France and Pakistanis in England. At the latest, following current trends, Europe will have a Muslim majority in the population at the end of the century”. German political elites - moderate (Merkel) and progressive (Scholz) - are at the forefront of making this prediction come true.

There is an extremely naive and childish climate of existential surrender. Think of the priorities of the German ruling class in recent years: gender change, the climate, liberalizing abortion even more, removing Christian symbols from the public sphere, and making society more "inclusive".

Muslims, according to estimates, represent 6 to 7 percent of the German population. By 2050, thanks to migration and demographics, Muslims will make up 19.7 percent of the population. Four out of five German Muslims are of Turkish origin. In the Bundestag, the number of Turkish parliamentarians is growing election after election: 2 in 1994, 11 in 2013 and 19 in 2021… But it is in the schools that we must look to see the future of a country.

Of the 2,787 primary schools in North Rhine-Westphalia, students with a migrant background make up the majority in 994 schools.

“Segregation in Germany is proceeding rapidly: in cities like Stuttgart half the population is made up of migrants; in Frankfurt the situation is similar ”writes Roland Tichy, a brilliant editor who founded his own non-conformist newspaper. "The suburbs of Taunus, on the other hand, are 'white'. Berlin-Neukölln, on the other hand, is an Arabized neighborhood in which a policeman hardly dares to venture. Society is divided along ethnic lines because the capacity for integration has long been outdated. The vaunted diversity separates itself more and more every day into different monochromatic spots”.

In German cities, 70 percent of the population will be foreigners in less than twenty years. Journalist Michael Paulwitz wrote that one in three people under the age of 18 are of foreign origin and the number rises to 36 percent under the age of five. Paulwitz points to the demographics of Berlin, where people with a migration background account for 30 percent of the total.

"First in the cities, then throughout the country, ethnic Germans will become a minority," Paulwitz wrote. “Will Germany still be, in the coming years and decades, the land of the Germans when the immigration of people from non-European cultures continues at a high level? It doesn't take much imagination to understand how profoundly the population picture will change in the next two decades”.

The German-Turkish entrepreneur Vural Öger during a meeting with Turkish entrepreneurs in Germany let himself be said: “In 2100 there will be 35 million Turks in Germany. The German population will be 20 million. What Süleyman began in 1529 with the siege of Vienna we will achieve with our women”. A scandal erupted.

It is enough to see what happens in schools to understand that Öger is right. Or just read the Financial Times: “Newcomers will not alone rejuvenate Ottenstein's elderly population of 900. But that may be enough to save the school, which the authorities have pledged to keep open until the list drops below the 50 level. 'We have to keep the school,' says Weiner, 71. 'What is it? a village without a school? Without a baker? Without a butcher? Without a pub?'".

In the future, many German villages will still have a school but Süleyman will replace Kaisers and Luther, they will still have a baker but will bake halal bread, and beer without alcohol will be served in pubs.

Didn't Angela Merkel say at the CDU conference in Mecklenburg-Pomerania that “the people are all those who live in this country”? Borders exist only to be crossed, identity is a relic to be deconstructed and overcome and society becomes a large supermarket in which everyone chooses what they want. A cultural model that will sooner or later come to a great showdown.