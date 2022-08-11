Two Israelis were killed in Britain after a driver veered off the road.

The driver has been arrested.

According to local reports, the Israelis are relatives, ages 30 and 80, and were killed Wednesday evening in a road accident in Ramsgate, and a child was injured.

The report said that one person was arrested after his vehicle rammed towards a family of five standing outside a parking lot in the city.

ZAKA said that the organization received a report regarding Israelis who were killed when a vehicle hit them Wednesday evening.

According to Kan News, initial investigations show that several pedestrians were hit by a vehicle which veered off the road, killing two Israelis on the spot and injuring several others, who were evacuated to a hospital.

An investigation is underway.

Israel's Foreign Ministry said that it "confirms that a report was received by the Foreign Ministry regarding a car accident involving Israelis in Britain. The Consul at the London Embassy, Sima Duvdevani, is aiding the family during its difficult hour."