North Korean TV has published hitherto unseen footage of Kim Yo Jong, sister of the country's leader Kim Jong Un, delivering a speech to the public.

She is shown becoming visibly emotional while telling that her brother suffered a fever while I'll with COVID-19. The audience grows tearful as well.

Kim Yo Jong blames the outbreak on South Korea, alleging that the neighboring country had introduced the virus to North Korea by way of propaganda leaflets criticizing the DPRK.

She threatens retaliation for the supposed biological attack, saying that North Korea will exterminate both the virus and the South Korean government.