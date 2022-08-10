US President Joe Biden’s approval rating is plummeting in his home district as his overall popularity continues to sink amid numerous domestic problems, including a shaky economy, record inflation and soaring costs.

Only 38 percent of voters in Pennsylvania's Eighth Congressional District, which contains Biden's hometown of Scranton, approve of the job the president is doing, with 60 percent disapproving, a recent Cygnal survey found, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

For years, Biden has spoken about his origins in Scranton in speeches touting his connection to working class Americans. But a year-and-a-half into his presidency, his blue collar Scranton image is taking a massive hit as the economy continues to deteriorate, with only 34 percent of Pennsylvanians approving of his presidency so far, with 55 percent disapproving, the poll found.

Biden has also cancelled several home state appearances in Scranton and Pittsburgh in recent months, with a recent July spot in Scranton scrapped after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The National Republican Committee said in a statement that Biden’s drastically reduced poll numbers in Pennsylvania signal the “end of Scranton Joe.”

"Scranton voters have completely abandoned Joe Biden and that shift is going to devastate [Representative from Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional district] Matt Cartwright's chances in November," spokeswoman Samantha Bullock said in a statement.