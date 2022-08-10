A man from Dallas, Texas who had been on the run from authorities for over 12 years after being sought in the honor killings of his two teenage daughters in 2008 was convicted on Tuesday of their murders.

Yaser Said, 65, was found guilty of capital murder in the killings of Amina Said, 18, and Sarah Said, 17, the New York Post reported.

Prosecutors had not sought the death penalty. Yaser Said will receive an automatic life sentence.

Sarah Said was shot nine times and Amina Said was shot twice.

The two teenagers were found shot to death in a taxi parked at a suburban Dallas hotel on January 1, 2008. The court heard a 911 call that Sarah Said made in which she told the operator that her father had shot her and she was dying.

The girls, their mother and the sisters’ boyfriends had fled the family home in Lewisville, near Dallas, a week before to escape their father.

In the weeks before the honor killings took place, Said had placed a gun to Anima Said’s head and threatened to kill her, the prosecutor said. They added that the sisters had become “very scared for their lives.”

The girls’ mother Patricia Owens, had been divorced from Yaser Said. She told the court that he convinced her to return to Texas.

Said wrote in a letter addressed to the judge that he was unhappy with his daughters’ “dating activity” but denied that he had murdered them.

After the killings, Said was placed on a capital murder warrant and on the FBI’s most wanted list in 2008.

He was arrested after 12 years on the run in August 2020 in Justin, Texas, 35 miles from Dallas.