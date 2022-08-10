The State submitted its response to the Supreme Court Wednesday evening on its position regarding the Samaria community of Homesh.

In its response the State stated that "the law is to evacuate" Homesh.

However, in the state's response, the court was asked not to interfere with the evacuation date due to what was defined as 'security sensitivity'.

"There has been a significant escalation in the scope of the violent events in the area - both on the part of the Palestinians and on the part of the Israelis, and therefore the evacuation must be carried out at the right time from a security standpoint," said the State's response.